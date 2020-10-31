Rabiya Mateo shows old yearbook photo: ‘Stop calling anyone ugly’

Rabiya Mateo reminded everyone to stop calling others ugly as she proudly shared her old yearbook photo, which was taken 11 years ago.

Prior to her post, the picture had already circulated online and some critics quickly took a swipe at her appearance and speculated that she had undergone plastic surgery.

The newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2020 then noted that the picture was captured more than a decade ago, as per her post on Instagram Stories yesterday, Oct. 30.

“I still didn’t have my braces. I don’t know how to put make up. I’m not aware of what angle flatters me most but that is still me,” she pointed out.

Mateo added that she experienced “a lot of things” during that time in her life, such as growing up and becoming more mature. She also learned how to invest in herself and practice self-love.

“If there would be one thing that I want other people to know about me is that I’m beautiful then and now,” she stated while stressing that she now knows better.

The beauty queen then urged others to stop calling anyone ugly.

“If that’s how you see things and maybe then,” she added, “it’s your soul that needs surgery.” /ra