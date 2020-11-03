4 malls in Cebu warned for violating health protocols

CEBU CITY, Philippines- Four malls in Cebu were issued a notice of warning by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-7 for violating the health and safety protocols implemented by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management on Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Ines Cajegas, chief of the consumer protection division of DTI-Cebu Province, said that most of these malls have violated the social distancing policy. However, she refused to name the culpable malls.

Although after the notice of warning was served, Cajegas said that they immediately complied with the policies.

“We have issued warnings, but you know, they easily follow. Sometimes gud mo-lax man gud sila. It’s seguro the concern of the staff, kana bitawng mo-lax sila gamay. But when we call their attention, then serve the warning, whether verbal or written, automatically they follow. Pagbalik nato the next day or the day after, compliant na sila,” Cajegas said.

Cajegas also admitted that sometimes, people are hardheaded and will refuse to follow health protocols such as wearing a face mask and face shield and the observance of social distancing.

“Ingon sila, nag-hire na gyud sila ug additional marshalls. But you know, people sometimes would go beyond what is required of them, kani lang gyung gahi’g ulo ba, among us. And sometimes, seguro ang security could no longer contain them,” she added.

Due to this, Cajegas urged the public to follow the health and safety protocols in order not to put other people’s lives at risk of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), which could result in the temporary closure of malls and other establishments./rcg