Oponganons told to observe health protocols during Birhen sa Regla motorcade

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The image of the Nuestra Señora Virgen De La Regla will be going out of its home early this Saturday morning, November 7, 2020, to visit parts of Lapu-Lapu City in a motorcade.

City officials are asking Oponganons to just stay at home or wait in areas, where the motorcade that is set to start at 8 a.m., would pass by.

“No one is allowed to follow or go with the motorcade. Only 10 vehicles, of the church and the City government officials, are allowed to join,” the city’s advisory reads.

From the Nuestra Señora Virgen De La Regla Parish National Shrine the motorcade will proceed to Lopez Jaena Street, P. Rodriguez Street, Guiwanon Road, Looc Chevron Road, Locatha, to Canjulao 1st Street Junction, A. Tumulak Street District Hospital, A. Tumulak (Merjen) S. Osmeña Street, Basak Petron Street MVP Avenue, Sangi Road MLQ Pajo, Mantaue Road, Umpad Street, B.M. Dimataga Street, R. Dela Serna Street and Lopez Jaena Street before it would head back to the national shrine.

“We wish to request everyone to observe “minimum public health standards” at all times while waiting at the roadside,” the city government said in its advisory.

Oponganons are encouraged to wear face masks, maintain social distancing and use alcohol to sanitize while they wait for the motorcade to pass by their respective areas.

“It is advised that each group on the roadside must observe 50 percent capacity limitations as the police and barangay tanods are tasked to implement crowd control measures to ensure that health safety standards are strictly followed,” the city’s advisory reads.

“Babies and small children are discouraged from watching the motorcade.”

In order to keep the solemnity of the motorcade, roadside residents are encouraged to put up altars and wave blue and white banners as they welcome the Nuestra Señora Virgen De La Regla that will be celebrating its annual feast on November 20 and 21.

