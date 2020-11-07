LPA to bring heavy rains in Cebu this weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuanos are advised to take extra precautions as damp weather is expected to prevail all over Cebu this weekend.

The state weather bureau here announced that Cebu, starting Saturday, November 7 up to Sunday, November 8, would experience heavy rains and thunderstorms, particularly during the afternoon and evening.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) on Saturday said this was due to the low-pressure area (LPA) heading towards Eastern Visayas and would affect neighboring regions, including Central Visayas.

“The LPA is expected to traverse the Visayas area within today (Saturday). With this, we are expecting heavy rains and strong thunderstorms especially in the afternoon and evenings,” said Romeo Aguirre, weather specialist of Pagasa-Mactan.

Aguirre said the LPA was forecasted to intensify into a tropical depression anytime today, and it would be named Tonyo.

“But in the event that it will remain as an LPA while traversing the Visayas region, we advise the public not to be complacent as this will bring heavy rains,” he added.

Pagasa, in its weather advisory issued at 11 a.m. on Saturday, spotted the LPA 205 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, and moving in a west-northwestward direction towards Eastern Visayas.

“It may likely reach the said area this afternoon, and likely develop into Tropical Depression Tonyo within the next 36 hours,” said Pagasa.

Pagasa-Mactan, meanwhile, said the weather in Cebu would likely improve by Monday, November 9, but this could be short-lived as another major weather disturbance had been brewing in the Pacific.

“We’re monitoring a forming weather disturbance in the Pacific which is developing into an LPA,” said Aguirre. /dbs

