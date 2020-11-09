Ahong inspects Olango lot for proposed cemetery

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan inspected on Monday, November 9, 2020, a 10-hectare lot in Barangay Sta. Rosa on Olango Island, which will be developed into a public cemetery.

Chan said that the city has initially allocated P10 million for the said project, adding that part of the budget will be used for the purchase of lots.

“We will inspect the site because we will start clearing the area for the public cemetery,” Chan said.

The mayor also said that the cemetery will be divided into three portions, with one part allocated for Muslims, one for Christians, and one for Catholics.

“It is my campaign promise to have this public cemetery made under my administration,” he said.

Currently, there is only one cemetery on the island, which is managed by the Catholic Church.

Chan said that the development of the site is expected to start by the first quarter of 2021.

/bmjo