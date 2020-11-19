Cebu City recognizes Felicianos’ efforts in COVID-19 pandemic through adoption

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council recognized the efforts of Retired General Melquiades Feliciano and his wife, Mia Feliciano, for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) response last June to August 2020.

Feliciano set up the Emergency Operations Center as its chief implementor in June 2020 to curb the rising cases of the COVID-19 in the city then, and improve the care utilization rate of the hospitals.

“The Chief Implementor and Mrs. Mia Feliciano facilitated and provided assistance for the EOC to reach out to different stakeholders such as the hospitals, testing facilities, the barangays, regional agenices, and private establishments in order to implement a multi-faceted approach in the emergency response in Cebu City,” said Councilor Joel Garganera, deputy chief implementor of the EOC.

Garganera, along with Councilor Franklyn Ong, authored the resolution passed by the City Council last November 18, 2020, to adopt the couple as recognition for their efforts in Cebu City.

“Spouses Feliciano have worked day and night, without any weekends nor holidays, in order to provide the most immediate needs and in establishing an improved system for the City’s COVID-19 response,” said Garganera.

The City Council said the couple deserved this recognition because Cebu City might not have recovered as fast from the pandemic without them.

The adoption is a simple and official recognition for individuals who are not Cebu City residents but have contributed greatly to the city’s developments./dbs