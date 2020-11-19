Duterte declares fourth Sunday of November as National Bicycle Day

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has declared the fourth Sunday of November of every year as “National Bicycle Day” in a bid to ensure ecological integrity and a clean and healthy environment.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea signed Proclamation 1052 on Wednesday, Nov. 18 by the authority of the President.

President Duterte declares Fourth Sunday of November of every year as “National Bicycle Day.” @inquirerdotnet pic.twitter.com/QkcJLfTuhX — Darryl John Esguerra (@DJEsguerraINQ) November 19, 2020

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) will be tasked to lead the National Bicycle Day observance and celebration in coordination with relevant non-government organizations and civil society groups.

All government agencies and instrumentalities and the private sector are enjoined to participate and render the necessary support to the DENR.[ac]