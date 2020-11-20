Bed-ridden septuagenarian killed in late afternoon fire

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 70-year-old bed-ridden man was killed while two others were injured in a late afternoon fire that started at a grilled chicken establishment along F Llamas Street, Barangay Punta Princesa, Cebu City this Friday, November 20, 2020.

Fire Officer 2 Emerson Arceo, investigator of the case said that the fire razed at least eight other houses in the area.

Arceo identified the casualty as a certain Cesar Cazar, 70, who was reportedly left alone on the second floor of his house. Cazar, who was said to be bed-ridden for a still undisclosed ailment, was alone in his house when the fire broke. When rescuers arrived, it was too late for them to enter the victim’s house which was already being consumed by the fast-spreading blaze.

Two other men identified as Gerald Chu, 27, and Arnold Cabudsan, 36, were injured in the incident. Chu sustained second-degree burns on his face, abdominal area, and upper and lower extremities while Cabudsan sustained third-degree burns on his head and lower extremities.

Initial investigation revealed that the fire started when an LPG tank in the establishment selling grilled chicken exploded. However, this information, according to Arceo is still subject for verification.

Fire officials estimated the damage at P800,000.

Arceo said that the fire was reported at 5:13 p.m. and was raised to a second alarm at 5:18 p.m. It was declared fire out at 6:22 p.m. /rcg