Pope Francis’s IG under investigation by Vatican after liking model’s photo—report

By: Niña V. Guno - Inquirer.net | November 21,2020 - 11:44 AM

A man looks at the Instagram account of Pope Francis (Franciscus) on March 19, 2016 in Rome. The date for the pontiff’s debut on the celebrity-dominated social medium was chosen by the 79-year-old himself as it marks the third anniversary of his inauguration as the leader of the world’s 1.2 billion Catholics. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

The pope’s official Instagram account is being probed after it was caught liking a photo of a model baring her posterior.

The “like” from the account @franciscus was shared on social media on Nov. 13 and was removed the following day. By then, Brazilian model Natalia Garibotto and outlets like Barstool Sports had taken video screen captures of the controversial “like.” The picture featured Garibotto in a racy schoolgirl outfit.

The pope’s social media accounts are handled by a team, sources close to the Vatican press office told the Catholic News Agency in a report on Tuesday, Nov. 17. An internal investigation is ongoing to find out how the supposed slip of the thumb occurred. The pope’s Instagram account, with a following of 7.4 million, does not follow anyone.

The Holy See Press Office declined to comment on the matter, as per CNA.

Garibotto, meanwhile, has described herself as “blessed” and quipped that she was going to heaven after the incident.  /ra

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.