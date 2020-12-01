Rainy 1st week of December expected in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebuanos are advised to have their rain gears ready as rainfall is expected on the first week of December.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan), on December 1, 2020, announced that damp weather is expected starting Wednesday, December 2, 2020, due to the presence of two weather systems.

Jomar Eclarino, weather specialist of Pagasa-Mactan, said the tail-end of a frontal system and troughs of a nearby low-pressure area (LPA) will bring rains in Cebu on December 2.

“On December 1, we will have generally fair weather with scattered rain showers due to localized thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening,” said Eclarino in Cebuano.

“However, by December 2, the tail-end of a frontal system and the extensions of a LPA will bring mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with high chances of rains,” he added.

Pagasa-Mactan spotted the LPA 375 kilometers east of Legazpi, Albay as of 4 a.m. on December 1.

/bmjo