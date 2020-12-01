Chan to discuss Misa de Gallo policies with parish priests in Lapu-Lapu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Lapu-Lapu City mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan is set to meet with parish priests in all five churches in the city on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, to discuss different policies that should be implemented during the Misa de Gallo, or Dawn Masses, starting December 16.

Among the things the mayor is suggesting is to move the schedule of the Dawn Masses from 3 am to 5 a.m. so as not to violate the city’s curfew ordinance under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

“Ipatuman gihapon nato ang atong mga health protocol unya 50 percent ang capacity. Unya i-maintain gihapon nato ang social distancing sa sulod,” Chan said.

(We will implement the health protocols and only 50 percent capacity of the church should be filled. We will also maintain social distancing inside the church.)

Earlier, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced that the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases will leave it to the local government units (LGUs) to decide whether they will pursue the holding of dawn masses or not.

Chan said last week that he is in favor of holding the traditional Misa de Gallo as long as the health and safety protocols will be properly observed.

Police Colonel Arnel Banzon, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) director, said that they are prepared in deploying personnel who will make sure that all these safety protocols will be followed during dawn masses.

“Ato sab i-tap ang atong mga volunteers, like sa parish security group nila, atong mga barangay tanod, para makatabang sab sa pag-supervise sa mga simbahan,” Banzon said.

(We will also tap volunteers, like parish security groups and village watchmen so they can help supervise the churches.)

Chan, meanwhile, suggested to the Catholic faithful that if they aren’t allowed to enter a church because of its limited capacity, they can always watch masses using their mobile phones or other gadgets through live streaming on different social media platforms.

