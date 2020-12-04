Gunmen kill female call center agent outside Liloan resort
CEBU CITY, Philippines — A female call center agent was shot dead outside a beach resort in Liloan town in northern Cebu on Thursday evening, December 3.
Liloan Police Station identified the victim as Kaysyh Billones Dumagat, 21, who resides in Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City.
Police Master Sergeant Arni Goc-ong, investigator assigned on the case, said Dumagat, a native of Dumaguete City in Negros Oriental, was with a group of friends inside a beach resort in Barangay Tayud on Thursday.
Citing initial findings from their team, Goc-ong said the victim went outside of the resort to receive a phone call.
“Shortly after, witnesses said, they saw two men approach Goc-ong and shot her twice. The gunmen fled the scene on board a motorcycle,” said Goc-ong in Cebuano.
Police are still determining the motive behind Dumagat’s killing which happened barely 24 hours after a shooting incident involving motorcycle-riding gunmen, who killed a 27-year-old man in Danao City last Wednesday, December 2.
Liloan is a first-class municipality located approximately 47 kilometers north of Cebu City. /dbs
