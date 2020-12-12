UAAP cancels Season 83 over ‘health and safety’ reasons

MANILA, Philippines—The UAAP has decided to forego its 83rd season due to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league said that it would prioritize the health of the student-athletes and everyone involved in running the competitions, prompting the cancelation. There had been plans of starting the new season in April next year.

“The University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) announces the cancellation of its 83rd season,” announced the league.

“After a series of discussions, the UAAP Board of Trustees came to this difficult decision, putting major consideration on the health and safety of the student-athletes and those involved in the operations of our competitions.”

The UAAP already canceled the remainder of Season 82 due to the pandemic, abruptly ending the volleyball tournament, its marquee event of the second semester.

Only a fraction of the volleyball tournaments were held before the cancellation of Season 82 was finalized in March.

“The decision will allow UAAP member-schools to plan their activities for the remainder of the academic year, as well as their athletic programs for next season,” said the UAAP.

“Both the Board of Trustees and the Board of Managing Directors will further discuss the implications of the cancellation for the guidance of the member-schools and student-athletes.”

This will be the first time that a whole season won’t be played since Season 8, 1945-1946, during World War II.

The UAAP was suspended starting 1941 and returned in 1946.

