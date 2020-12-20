New LPA spotted off Catanduanes as TD Vicky nears PAR exit

MANILA, Philippines — A new low pressure area (LPA) was spotted off Catanduanes as tropical depression Vicky is about to exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) this Sunday afternoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its latest weather bulletin.

The LPA was last seen 140 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes, according to the weather bulletin issued by Pagasa at 11 a.m. It is less likely to develop into a tropical depression in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the center of Vicky was last spotted 135 kilometers east-southeast of Kalayaan, Palawan. It is moving westward at 35 kilometer per hour, and is packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 remains raised over Kalayaan Islands.

“Strong breeze to near gale conditions will be experienced over the Kalayaan Islands due to the passage of the tropical depression,” Pagasa said.

Meanwhile, gusty winds are likely to affect most of Luzon, especially in coastal and mountainous areas, due to the surge of the northeast monsoon.

According to Pagasa, the combined effects of Vicky, tail-end of a frontal system, and LPA will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over mainland Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, Quezon, Bicol Region, northern portion of Palawan including Calamian Islands, and Kalayaan Islands for the rest of Sunday.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Babuyan Islands, Metro Manila, Northern Samar, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa.

For Monday, the said weather systems will bring moderate to heavy rains over Babuyan Islands, mainland Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, and the northern portion of Quezon.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains, meanwhile, will be experienced over Batanes, Kalayaan Islands, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region.

Pagasa said Vicky is forecast to move generally westward or southwestward over the West Philippine Sea in the next 12 hours.

The weather bureau added that Vicky is expected to intensity into a tropical storm in the next 24 hours, but is less likely to reach severe tropical storm category throughout the forecast period due to “marginally favorable conditions.”