Archbishop Palma: The pandemic brought out the generosity in people

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The pandemic may have brought death and pain to many in the past months, but it also has brought out the goodness in people who were all willing to help each other survive this global tragedy.

This was the Christmas message of Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma released on December 23, 2020, ahead of Christmas eve amid the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic turning a year old.

Palma said that as pain conquered the world in an unexpected plague, the determination of people to survive as a community flourished through the continuous service of the public, donation drives, and acts of kindness.

“If we look into our hearts and discover the Christian values, then we know that we would have discovered the antidote of the pandemic. And this is what I would like to believe as the contribution to the God-borne-little child, that because of our faith in him we discover that we can rise on this occasion and serve,” said the prelate.

The archbishop gave honor to all medical and non-medical front-liners who worked tirelessly and braved the danger of the unseen enemy to save lives.

He also honored the individuals who took up the challenge of alleviating the economic pains of the underprivileged communities through donation drives, feeding programs, workers and volunteers of the government, and everyone who extended their hand to help the people.

“What a wonderful way of service. I know how generous people are,” said Palma.

He also acknowledged people who used social media to console others, share their talents, and give out the hopeful message and bring the word of God to the spiritually-hungry faithful.

The archbishop hopes that this Christmas, the faithful will look up to the child-Jesus and hold unto the faith that He will guide the world into the light and help His people survive.

“I am hopeful we will thrive because of Jesus. To all of you, may I say, thank you for collaborating in many ways we tried to help, strengthen, and assist each other. Despite the limitations of COVID and other disasters, we can still look around and say there is still a Merry Christmas,” said the prelate. /rcg