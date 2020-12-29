In Cebu province, 34 LGUs now COVID-free

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 34 of the 50 localities in Cebu province are now free of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), a report from the Provincial Health Office (PHO) showed.

In a report dated on December 28, 2020, PHO said that 32 towns and two component cities no longer had cases of the infection as of Monday, Dec. 27.

These are the cities of Bogo and Carcar and the towns of Alcoy, Alegria, Aloguinsan, Asturias, Bantayan, Barili, Boljoon, Borbon, Carmen, Catmon, Compostela, Daanbantayan, Dumanjug, Ginatilan, Dalaguete, Ginatilan, Madridejos, Malabuyoc, Medellin, Moalboal, Oslob, Pilar, Poro, Samboan, San Fernando, San Francisco, Santa Fe, Santander, Sogod, Tabogon, Tabuelan, and Tudela.

The same report also stated that the province, with a population of roughly three million, is left with only 50 active COVID-19 cases as of Dec. 27.

Thirty-six of the 50 active cases, or patients still infected with SARS-Cov-2, remain in isolation in designated quarantine facilities while the 14 others are under hospital care.

Cebu province has documented a total of 6,957 confirmed infections since the pandemic started in March. Of these, a total of 6,495 have already recovered, enabling the local government to post a recovery rate of 93.4 percent.

PHO also reported a total of 412 COVID-related deaths of which 295 patients, accounting to 71.6 percent of the recorded number, succumbed due to other diagnosis aside from the infection.

The province has been placed under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) since July. / dcb