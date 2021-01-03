PH urged to tap VCO vs coronavirus, its variants

MANILA, Philippines — Amid the reported mutation of the new coronavirus, the Philippines should not limit itself to vaccines in fighting the pandemic, but also tap the locally available virgin coconut oil (VCO) which has already been proven in clinical studies by the Department of Science and Technology-Food and Nutrition Institute (DOST-FNRI) as an effective therapy against COVID-19.

Marco Reyes, president of VCO Philippines and vice chair of the United Coconut Associations of the Philippines, stressed that VCO was an antiviral functional food not only against COVID-19 but also against the “broad spectrum” of viruses that afflict humans.

“We already have medical evidence on its safety and efficacy,” Reyes noted.

“Vaccines are specific to the virus. When the virus mutates, the vaccine becomes ineffective. And new vaccines need to be developed,” Reyes said in a statement.

Dr. Ed Lalusis, the patented inventor of VCO (Growrich) in capsule form, said the government task force leading the country’s pandemic response should include the promotion of VCO as a preventive therapy.

“We’re asking the government to include VCO as an additional regimen to prevent the spread of the virus,” Lalusis said.

“Anyway, this is already supported by DOST studies,” Lalusis, a retired general surgeon, said.

Reyes, a licensed chemical engineer, said that tapping the therapeutic benefits of VCO especially against the new coronavirus, could ease concerns on a surge of COVID-19 cases, especially with the long wait for the foreign-manufactured vaccines.

“Mass vaccination in the Philippines is still ‘too near and yet too far.’ Government estimate is third quarter of 2021, and they will prioritize front-liners, senior citizens, the very poor. How about the vast majority of Filipinos?” Reyes asked.

Albay Rep. Joey Salceda said the health-care system should brace for contagious mutations and their possible entry.

“The virus has mutated in the United Kingdom. That’s normal, because viruses always mutate. At some point, it may even mutate domestically in the Philippines. Because we know it will happen, we must prepare for it,” he said.

Salceda warned that “health-care capacity could be overwhelmed by February 2021 unless minimum health standards are strengthened.”

“We have to vaccinate our health-care workers early, so that they can save lives without risking their own,” he added. —With a report Julie M. Aurelio