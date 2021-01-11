Medellin town ends COVID-free status, logs 2 new cases on Jan. 10

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – After 40 days of enjoying a COVID-free status, Medellin town in northern Cebu logged two new infections on Sunday, January 10, 2021.

Its Rural Health Unit (RHU) reported that the town’s new cases both come from Barangay Antipolo.

“Gipahinumduman ang tanan sa padayon ug ensakto nga pagsul-ob sa face mask, kanunay mag distansihay, ug sa paghugas sa kamot. Dili pa angayan mag kompiyansa karong panahona,” the RHU said.

(We are reminding everyone to continue to observe the proper way of wearing a face mask, to always observe social distancing, and to constantly wash their hands. Now is not the time for us to be complacent.)

Dr. Oliver Gimenez, the RHU head, said that as of Jan. 10, Medellin town logged a total of 114 cases of the infection of which two remain active.

Medellin town that is located about 115 kilometers north of Cebu City also logged 109 recoveries and three COVID-related deaths.

/bmjo