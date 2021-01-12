Mandaue City’s active cases now at 80

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The number of active cases of the coronavirus disease here continues to rise.

On Monday, January 11, 2021, five more cases were added to the city’s list of active cases, bringing this to a total of 80, data from the Mandaue City Public Information Office (PIO) showed.

The city’s recoveries remained at 2, 371 while its death toll is still at 172.

Two of Mandaue City’s new cases are from Barangay Banilad while one each are from Barangays Tabok, Casuntingan, and Tipolo.

Its new cases include an 11-year-old boy from Sitio Tambis in Barangay Casuntingan. The four others are aged between 23 to 72-years-old.

“DRRMO personnel are set to decontaminate the areas involved. Tracing of the patients’ contacts are also being done as of writing,” the PIO advisory reads.

The rise in the city’s active cases has been a cause for worry for some netizens, who joined in the city’s appeal for continued vigilance among Mandauehanons.

“Mandauehanon still be vigilant…amping lang gyod ta tanan..,” Carol P. Suico wrote as a comment to the PIO post.

“Lets bring it down Mandaue. Kayahon ni nato tanan,” said Alan Choachuy.

/bmjo