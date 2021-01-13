Help came for peanut vendor and his loyal dog

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Once again, the power of social media has paved the way for help to come those who are in need.

This as a peanut vendor here together with his loyal companion dog have started receiving donations from netizens after going viral on social media recently.

Read: Peanut vendor and dog in Cebu City needs help

Gretel Eleazar of Saving Strays Cebu, a non-government organization that helps stray dogs in the city, shared online that they have located the peanut vendor and his dog.

Eleazar said the name of the vendor is Alfonso Apostol, also known as “Kuya Sisoy.” His dog is named “Puppy.”

They first went viral when a netizen asked for help online so Kuya Sisoy could get the tires of his bike fixed and he could continue selling his peanuts.

LOOK: A netizen is asking kind-hearted individuals to help this peanut vendor from Cebu City. Franklin Ramos Mariscal… Posted by CDN Digital on Saturday, January 9, 2021

According to Eleazar, someone donated a brand new custom-made bike for Sisoy and Puppy.

Cash donations also came for the two and with the help from Eleazar’s team, they were able to vaccinate the puppy and bought food for the two.

“Naa mohatag sa bike hatag pud mi niya pangkabuhayan showcase. Naay cash donations sad,” said Eleazar.

(Someone is going to give a bike and we will also give a livelihood showcase. There are also cash donations.)

Eleazar said Kuya Sisoy used to work as a security guard here but lost his jobs a few years back. He has since turned to selling peanuts on the streets up to today.

It was just last September when he met his companion Puppy along Fuente Osmeña. Since then, both were inseparable.

“SISOY’s wish: To sell more peanuts with chicharron and softdrinks,” Eleazar said.

If you are willing to help make this wish come true, Kuya Sisoy and Puppy can usually be found just outside a convenience store along Junquera Extension during night time.

/bmjo