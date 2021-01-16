Coop deploys 30 MPUJs in Cebu City this Saturday

Starting this Saturday, 30 Modernized Public Utility Jeepneys (MPUJs) from the Lahug Apas Transport Cooperative (LATRANSCO) will start to ply Cebu City streets.

LATRANSCO launched their modernized units on Thursday, January 14, at the Department of Education, Ecotech Center in Barangay Lahug, an advisory from the Philippine Information Agency (PIA) said.

The cooperative, one of the implementers of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) in Cebu City, is commited to serve the riding public.

Initially, LATRANSCO operated three MPUJs plying Lahug, Apas and Carbon Market routes. Another 30 units will be deployed this January 16 to serve the same routes.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) has issued a provisional authority to allow LATRANSCO to operate the MPUJs under the cooperative’s existing routes.

Retired Colonel Eduardo C. Montealto Jr., the LTFRB-7 director, inducted the coop officers and expressed his overwhelming support on their operations./dbs