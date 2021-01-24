ASAPasOne trends online for making bold move

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Today, January 24, 2021, will have a significant mark on Philippine broadcasting history.

Why?

Because for the first time in history, the Kapamilya network’s longest-running Sunday variety show will be broadcasted on a different channel.

Yes, ASAP will be broadcasted over the airwaves of TV 5.

Thus, creating a buzz online with the trending hashtag #ASAPasOne.

Over on Twitter Kapamilya, Anne Curtis shares her excitement as she joins in this mayhem!

The official Twitter account of the variety show @Asap Natin ‘To shares updates of performances and artists featured on the show as well as the official Twitter account of TV5.

With more than 80,000 tweets, #ASAPasOne is truly one for the books./dbs