Steps to help you cope with difficult challenges

MEDELLIN, Cebu—You always seem to be faced with different feelings and emotions everyday no matter how strong or stable you try to be.

To feel empty is one thing, but when you feel like “something is missing in your life,” and it just won’t go away, guess what?

You got to look for ways to fill the void.

Today, you may get overwhelmed by tasks at work or confused about your career and finances or maybe anxious about the future that it can seem like a huge hurdle to overcome.

Perhaps, you need to focus less on external goals and more on these three steps to help you cope.

Connection–Talk about your feelings. Just being listened to can help you feel supported and less alone. And it works both ways. Connecting with others and especially to yourself is more important than you might think.

Meaning–Know your strengths and weaknesses. This gives you a sense of control over the events in your life. Finding a sense of meaning to life gives you motivation and when you are motivated, you become the best version of yourself.

Release–Let go of those baggage. Crying is one way to release negative emotions. Doing yoga or home workouts to kick those bad energies out will also help because exercise gives you endorphins, which in effect, make you happy. So, don’t hesitate to exercise. Just do it!

Life comes with many emotional experiences, and your emotions are an essential part of your quality of life.

So, when faced with difficult challenges, remember to give yourself a break. Take a step back and find that connection, meaning and release to give yourself a better perspective, and perhaps, a solution to the problem you are facing. You’ve got this, Ka-Siloys!

/dbs

