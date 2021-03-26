Bernaldez battles Mexican in Miami March 27
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mark “Machete” Bernaldez of Sanman Boxing Gym and his opponent Hector Ruben Ambriz Suarez of Mexico both hurdled the test of the scales to schedule their eight-rounder showdown in Miami, Florida, the USA tomorrow, March 27, 2021.
Bernaldez, a former ALA Boxing Gym standout weighed in at 130.8lbs while Suarez tipped the scales at 133lbs.
The 26-year old Bernaldez of Butuan City, Agusan del Sur has a record of 21 wins, four defeats, and 15 knockouts. His showdown against Suarez (12-12-2,6KOs) will be his sixth bout in the United States.
Bernaldez is coming off a win against Argentinean Julian Evaristo Aristule via technical knockout in a fight that was also held in Miami, Florida in October.
Suarez on the other hand was in dire need of a win after losing eight of his last nine bouts. The other one finished in a draw.
The last time Suarez won was in 2017 in Mexico against compatriot Sebastian Diaz Maldonado via unanimous decision. /rcg
