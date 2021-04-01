Siete Palabras at Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral to be aired, streamed online

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Siete Palabras, the traditional retelling of the Seven Last Words of Jesus Christ, will push through in a different platform this year in various parishes in Cebu including the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

The Archdiocese of Cebu has long announced that there would be no crowd-gathering physical activities for the Holy Week and encouraged most of the faithful to stay at home while Church services would still be streamed online.

Read: Palma reminds churches, devotees no crowd-gathering events for Holy Week

The Cathedral has announced that they have partnered with local broadcast stations, GMA Cebu and DYRF, for the broadcasting of their pre-recorded Siete Palabras.

The entire Siete Palabras service will also be streamed live on The Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral Facebook page as well starting at noon to 3 p.m.

The Siete Palabras is a yearly tradition on Good Friday where Catholics commemorate the Seven Last Words of Jesus Christ during his passion and death.

Parishes traditionally invite speakers to share their testimonies that help show the significance of at least one of the Seven Last Words.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma personally invited the faithful to tune in from their homes through a video.

“Usa sa labing importante nga bulohaton, mao ang atong pamalandong sa Biernes Santo. Ang Siete Palabras magsugod alas dose sa udto. Ang tema, Gifted to Give, gigasahan aron magpaambit,” said the prelate.

(One of the most important things to do is our reflections on Good Friday. The Siete Palabras or Seven Last Words start at n00n. The theme is Gifted to Give.)

For this year’s Siete Palabras, the Cathedral has decided to stick to religious Fathers and Sisters of the Church to give testimonies for their retelling of the Seven Last Words.

The testimonies for this year’s Siete Palabras will be delivered in Cebuano by the following:

PASIUNA

Rev. Fr. Marvin S. Mejia

Moderator, Team of Pastors

San Narciso Parish, Consolacion

Unang Pulong:

AMAHAN, PASAYLOA SILA KAY WALASILA MASAYOD SA ILANG GIBUHAT

Rev. Fr. Euselito A. Tulipas

Chairman, Commission on Mission

Ikaduhang Pulong:

AMEN, SULTIHAN KO IKAW, KARONG ADLAWA ADTO KA SA PARAISO UBAN KANAKO.

Rev. Fr. Isidro Cedric Alimbuyog, MSP

Parochial Vicar, Blessed Sacrament Parish, Cebu City

Ikatulong Pulong:

BABAYE, ANIA ANG IMONG ANAK; ANAK, ANIA ANG IMONG INAHAN.

Sr. Maricor V. Talay, MCST

Chairperson, Association of Consecrated Women of Cebu

Ikaupat nga Pulong:

DIOS KO, DIOS KO, NGANONG GIBIYAAN MO AKO?

Rev. Fr. Roberto R. Archie Carampatan, SJ

Parish Priest, Archdiocesan Shrine of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Cebu City

Ikalimang Pulong:

GIUHAW AKO!

Rev. Fr. Melchor P. Fuerzas, SVD

Asst. Vice President for Administration, University of San Carlos, Cebu City

Ikaunom nga Pulong:

NATAPOS NA.

Rev. Fr. Rudy A. Bugna, OSA

Prior/Treasurer, Augustinian Novitiate and Prayer House (ANPH) Lower Mohon, Talisay City

Ikapitong Pulong:

AMAHAN, SA IMONG MGA KAMOT ITUGYAN KO ANG AKONG KALAG.

Rev. Benido Tumol, MSC

Parochial Vicar, National Shrine of the Virgen dela Regla, Lapulapu City

PANAPOS

Most Rev. Jose S. Palma, DD

Archbishop of Cebu

This is not the first time that the Cathedral has pre-recorded its Siete Palabras, as in 2020, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, they have also decided to broadcast and stream the testimonials online.

Archbishop Palma encouraged the faithful to take time and reflect on the Seven Last Words or Siete Palabras from their homes through the streamed testimonies.

/dbs

Related Stories

What to expect in this year’s Holy Week in Cebu

Palma to Devotees: Give time this Holy Week

EOC to public: Eat separately, travel safely this Holy Week

Gov’t OKs once-a-day church gatherings of 10 percent capacity for Holy Week