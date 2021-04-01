Mandaue to have 3 activities for the 500 years of Christianity celebration

OLANGO ISLAND, Lapu-Lapu City, Philippines — Mandaue City will have three activities for the 500 years of Christianity.

The acitivities include Papal Nuncio Visit, Triduum Motorcade, and Gabii sa Kabilin.

For the first two activities, City Councilor Marie Immaline Cortes-Zafra in a text message said they had been closely coordinating with the Archdiocese of Cebu to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and observance of safety protocols.

“To maximize the purposes of these activities given the limitations, we also met with our churches and parishes to solicit their inputs and suggestions,” said Zafra.

The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) has already mapped out the routes of the two activities within the city.

Mandaue, Triduum Motorcade route

Edwin Jumao-as, TEAM executive director in a phone interview said on April 13 at 12:45 pm the Motorcade would start from the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño to M.J Cuenco to Innodata in Mandaue City, left turn in Barangay Subangdaku going to San Roque Church, to corner of Cabancalan High School.

Then right turn going to the Holy Family Parish in Barangay Maguikay, then under the Maguikay Fly over, left turn going to Jmall, right turn going to Sto. Niño Parish in Barangay Paknaan to D.M Cortes near Cansaga Bay to Christ the King Parish.

Then left turn in P. Burgos St. going to St. Joseph Parish in Barangay Centro to S.B Cabahug in Barangay Ibabao-Estancia, right turn to A.C Cortes going to the first bridge then Lapu-Lapu City to Virgen De Regla National Shrine in Lapu-Lapu City then to the Church in Cordova then going to Bigfoot then go back to the first bridge, A.C Cortes Avenue left turn to D.M Cortes, Soriano Avenue, Ouano Avenue going CIT boundary of Mandaue and Cebu City then to Basilica Minore Del Sto. Niño.

Jumao-as said they would not be closing any street but would not let vehicles pass these streets if the motorcade would almost be in the city.

About 80 TEAM personnel will be deployed.

“Ug naa na sa Mandaue ang communicator sa Mandaue maoy mo guide sa traffic enforcers padung nami dinha. Ayaw na ninyo paagie. Dayun Hilux Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue para wala maka insert nga tawo kay basta makadungog og siren mo insert ra ba dayun. Nakadry run nami so far okay ra, ” said Jumao-as.

(When the motorcade will be in Mandaue, the communicator for Mandaue will be one to guide the traffic enforcers that they are already on the way and don’t let anyone pass these roads. Then the Hilux vehicle of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue [would follow] so that no person or vehicle would insert [in the motorcade] because when people would usually hear siren they usually insert in the line of vehicles in the motorcade. We already did a dry run and it was okay.)

Aside from this, Jumao-as said barangays where the motorcade would pass have been instructed to implement social distancing for residents who would go out of their houses and watch the motorcade.

Gabii sa Kabilin

For the Gabii sa Kabilin, Zafra said it would go virtual this year.

The Tourism Office, Public Information Office (PIO), and City Consultants have prepared a video presentation showcasing Mandaue City pre and post colonization.

She said the aim of the presentation would be to educate the viewers on the evolution of Mandaue City for the past 500 years.

