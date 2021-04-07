Labella says he needs 2 weeks to study lifting of liquor ban

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella is asking residents and establishments to give the city government more time to study the possibility of lifting the liquor ban during the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

The mayor said he understands that many establishments primarily serving liquor already want to reopen, but the liquor ban has played a significant role in reducing the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in the city.

“As far as I know ang liquor ban dako kaayog natabang. Naa man guy kinaiya natong mga Sugbuanon nga magtagay-tagay nya usa ra ka baso gamiton, makaspread sa virus,” said the mayor.

Cebu City saw a rise of cases from January to early March of 2021, but with interventions including the liquor ban, the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) reports that the average cases in the past week have trickled down to just double-digits.

As of April 7, 2021, there are only 1,149 active cases of the COVID-19 in the city with only 83 new cases on Wednesday, and the EOC notes a drop in the daily positivity rate, which is now at 5.89 percent.

The positivity rate is determined by the number of positive cases from the same batch of individuals tested in a day.

Labella said this improving situation must be kept so that the city will finally see less than 1,000 active cases again.

“Tagai tag one week or two weeks to assess the situation. Ato sang tan-awon kung magsige gyod og ubos ang cases, we will consider their suggestions. Pero give us a little more time,” said Labella.

The mayor said this assessment would also include the reopening of legal cockpit arenas and other establishments that have been requesting to reopen under MGCQ.

The mayor said that he is considering all propositions, but he wants to ensure that these establishments or activities will not contribute to another rise in cases. /rcg