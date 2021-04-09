Mandaue’s disaster personnel undergo rescue simulation training

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (DRRMO) personnel have undergone a Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) Simulation held in front of the City Hall on Friday, April 9, 2021.

During the MCI simulation, some personnel acted as injured victims of a vehicular accident.

Wherein, the MCDRRMO personnel executed the proper way to respond and to rescue the “victims”.

Buddy Alain Ybañez, MCDRRMO head, said their personnel especially the new ones have been undergoing different rescue training every week to refresh and enhance their skills and preparedness capacity.

Meanwhile, the MCDRRMO has received two additional ambulances.

The type 2 ambulances that were procured by the city government are worth P2 million each according to lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, executive secretary of Mayor Jonas Cortes.

A type 2 ambulance has advanced cardiac life support, basic life support, basic first aid, Emergency Medical technicians, among others.

These will be manned by their hired nurses who also underwent rescue training. /rcg