DOH-7 to public: No more intrigues, back our COVID programs instead

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) has appealed to the public not to spread intrigues but to support the agency’s programs, specifically its efforts against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, spokesperson of DOH-7, made the call because of allegations that the medical frontliners, who were sent to the National Capital Region (NCR), were coerced to go to Metro Manila.

Allegations that were categorically denied by the agency and the management of the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), who have also sent volunteers to help augment medical workers in NCR.

“I’d like to appeal nga this time, dili ta mangintriga. Rather, let us support the program, the project, encourage and motivate those who we have sent there to help our kababayans,” Loreche said.

(I’d like to appeal that this time, we should not spread intrigues. Rather let us support the program, the project, encourage and motivate those whom we have sent there to help our kababayans.)

Read: Sotto, DOH-7 deny frontliners ‘coerced’ to go to NCR

Earlier, 50 medical frontliners composed of 35 nurses, 11 doctors, and 4 medical technologists, were sent to Metro Manila on April 7, 2021, to help address the spike of COVID-19 cases there that had overwhelmed hospitals.

Loreche also said that they still planned to send additional medical frontliners in Metro Manila.

Read: Cebu frontliners to receive cash incentives, meds

“Ongoing atong recruitment. We are targeting to send 100 to 200 medical frontliners, pero maghuwat pata kay nang-recruit pa man,” she added.

(Our recruitment is ongoing. We are targeting to send 100 to 200 medical frontliners, but we are waiting because we are still recruiting people.)

Loreche also added that the agency would also ensure that the region would still have enough manpower, so that they could still handle the COVID-19 cases in Central Visayas, in case a surge of cases would arise.

/dbs

Related Stories

Gov’t target: 100 frontliners from Visayas to be sent to NCR

Netizens laud 50 frontliners from Cebu deployed to help battle COVID-19 surge in NCR