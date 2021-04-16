Cebu, national leaders bid goodbye to Addy Sitoy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano political leaders paid tribute to former Cordova mayor and Presidential Legislative Liaison Office (PLLO) Secretary, Adelino “Addy” Sitoy, who died at the age of 85 on April 15, 2021.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella said that he lamented Sitoy’s passing because Sitoy had pushed for the third bridge that was lighted on the day he died.

Read: Iconic crosses in Third Bridge lit up as Cebu celebrates 500 years of Christianity

Labella said the last time he talked with Sitoy, the conversation revolved around the third bridge that was conceptualized to connect Cebu City and Cordova town, a key to the town’s development.

Sadly, the renowned politican died before he could see his vision come into fruition. The Cebu-Cordova Expressway is a few months into completion.

“We lost a great man. His passing is bittersweet because he left this world on the very day that we blessed the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway, the bridge that links Cordova and Cebu City.”

“As we all very well know, Addy was a key player in realizing this project. He has long been pushing for it and contributed to making it a reality,” said Labella.

Lapu-Lapu Representative Paz Radaza also posted her condolences to Cordova town and Sitoy’s family for the passing of her fellow politician.

“With your great achievements, you will be remembered as a champion for all of us. Daghang salamat sa imong pagserbisyo kanamo (Thank you for your service to us),” she said.

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes also expressed his sadness for the death of their former congressman as he said Sitoy had been crucial in the development of the city especially in forming a lone district for Mandaue.

“Secretary Adelino ‘Addy’ Sitoy was instrumental in helping our beloved city become a lone congressional district. All Mandauehanons shall remember him for that, and so many other selfless acts he shared to all Cebuanos,” said Cortes.

National figures have expressed sadness to the death of the secretary as well, including President Rodrigo Duterte, who ordered a pause in their cabinet meeting to pay respects to Sitoy.

“The Palace expresses its deep condolences to the family, loved ones, and colleagues of Secretary Adelino Sitoy of the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office.”

“As head of PLLO, he made sure that there is stronger Executive-Legislative collaboration to bring about genuine and lasting change through legislation,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque later said in a press statement.

Senators Sonny Angara and Imee Marcos also posted a tribute to Sitoy in his Facebook page sending their condolences to the statesman’s family.

The House of Representatives also paid tribute to Sitoy for his service in the Congress in his terms as a representative and for his service to the current Duterte Administration.

Sitoy was appointed as PLLO Secretary in August 2016. Before that, he served as Cordova mayor from 2007 to 2016.

His last seat in Cordova prior to his national appointment was as vice mayor from 2016 to 2019.

