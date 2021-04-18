WALK. WIN. Filipino designer is the official footwear partner of Miss Universe 2020

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Rabiya Mateo will not be alone in representing the country in the 69th Miss Universe coronation night.

Mateo will be joined by one of the best shoe designers in the Philippines, Jojo Bragais, as he lands the greatest gig of his life as the official footwear partner of the prestigious competition.

Bragais shared the good news on his Instagram page on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

“Jojo Bragais is a world-class Filipino brand that understands how walks in life can make or break one’s ability to win. For that reason, it has always designed its shoes to be uncompromising in style, comfort, and quality. The brand has been worn by winning queens in some of the most important runways around the world,” reads the official announcement which he posted online.

“We are proud to announce that Jojo Bragais is this year’s official footwear of the 69th Miss Universe happening on May 16, 2021, in Florida, USA. As each of the contestants brings with them the learnings from their own winning journeys, we are confident that Jojo Bragais can help them walk closer towards their rightful places in the universe. So queens, Walk. Win.”

Each candidate will get to pick their choice fo color — cream, cocoa, and caramel — from his Jehza design. Candidates will also be wearing his silver-colored Jehza sandals.

Bragais is not new to the international pageant scene. He also designed shoes that other Filipina beauties wore in international pageants.

He designed the shoes that Samantha Bernardo wore during the Miss Grand International pageant where she won first runner-up. / dcb

