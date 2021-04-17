TheForgottenGown of MUP 2020 Rabiya Mateo

Where is “The Forgotten Gown” of Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo and what is the story behind it?

In its official Instagram account, The Mannequin Ph, a fashion design brand owned by Filipino designer Gian Henderson, shared photos of Rabiya’s gown and how the hashtag #TheForgottenGown came to be.

Henderson shared the photos of the custom-made gown that was supposed to be worn by Rabiya on one of her photoshoots here in the Philippines before she left for the United States for the Miss Universe pageant.

The gown was called “The Forgotten Gown” because the gown was asked to be made for Rabiya and did not pursue it due to some circumstances, a post from Henderson’s Instagram read.

The designer also shared how he came up with the stunning blue and silver gown for Rabiya.

The gown was inspired by the beauty of a tulip flower.

According to Henderson, the color blue symbolizes tranquility and peace as it’s one of the colors of nature saying “no one has been able to hybridize a blue tulip” which also makes it so rare.

Hundreds of Swarovski crystals were embedded in the gown to form a floral accent with its vibrant leaf-like design that slowly crawls onto its body.

This, according to the designer, brings a message of hope, trust, and loyalty as we all look forward to a brighter tomorrow.

See gian.henderson’s post.

Netizens heap praise on the designer’s craft that would absolutely look stunning on our MU representative.

