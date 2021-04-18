BisingUpdate: 2 fishermen rescued in SanRem; north Cebu still under Signal No. 1 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — North Cebu remains under Storm Signal No. 1 as Typhoon Bising (international codename: Surigae) continues to move over the Philippine Sea, the state weather bureau has reported.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has not lifted Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 1 over 13 areas in northern Cebu, based on their severe weather bulletin issued on 5 p.m., Sunday, April 18.

It covered the towns of Tabogon, Borbon, San Remigio, Bogo City, Medellin, Daanbantayan and the island groups of Bantayan and Camotes.

Bantayan is composed of three municipalities namely Bantayan, Santa Fe, and Madridejos while Camotes has four localities — San Fransisco, Poro, Tudela, and Pilar.

While there are no reports of casualties and untoward incidents due to Bising’s presence, the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) confirmed that they rescued two fishermen off the shores of San Remigio town after seawater entered their motorbanca.

This despite no-sail order for all types of sea vessels from PCG that has been in effect since Saturday, April 17.

The fishermen were identified as Redemptor Cueva, 54, and Archie Mamposte, 25.

Citing accounts from both fishermen, PCG-7 said the two attempted to cross the sea between San Remigio and Bantayan Island on Sunday noon.

However, strong winds and big waves battered their small boat that resulted in seawater ‘half-submerging’ the vessel.

“While underway 200 meters away from said shoreline (of San Remigio), they encountered strong current and big waves due to unfavorable weather condition which caused them (their boat) to (take in water and causing it to be) half submerge(d),” PCG-7 added.

Fortunately, both Cueva and Mamposte were unharmed.

PCG -7, for their part, urged fishermen in Cebu not to set out to sea due to the unfavorable weather condition.

Bising, as of 5 p.m. on Sunday, slightly weakened and slowed down as it moved in a west-northwestward direction over the Philippine Sea, Pagasa said.

As of 4 p.m., the center of the typhoon was spotted 290 kilometers East of Virac, Catanduanes.

/dbs

