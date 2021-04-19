Hundreds stranded as Cebu remains under Signal No. 1 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—At least 184 individuals remained stranded as Typhoon Bising (international codename: Surigae) continues to affect northern Cebu on Monday, April 19, 2021.

The situation report from the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) recorded 129 persons left stranded in various ports in northern Cebu as of 7:20 a.m. on Monday.

The same data also registered 55 more stranded individuals in ports within central Cebu.

PCG-7 reported a total of 17 vessels in Cebu that were not able to continue their voyages as the Coast Guard’s no-sail is still in effect on Monday morning.

Based on the severe weather bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) issued on 11 a.m., Monday, Bising’s center is located approximately 235 kilometers East Northeast of Virac, Catanduanes or 360 kilometers East of Daet, Camarines Norte.

The typhoon maintained its strength as it moved in a north-northwestward direction, packing winds with speed of 195 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness reaching up to 240 kph.

Pagasa’s Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 1 for northern Cebu covered the towns of Tabogon, Borbon, San Remigio, Bogo City, Medellin, Daanbantayan and those located in the island groups of Bantayan and Camotes.

