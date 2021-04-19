Aquastars eye win No. 5 as they go up against Voyagers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The MJAS Zenith-Talisay City Aquastars aim for a flawless first-round elimination campaign as they collide with the Tabogon Voyagers in the ongoing Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Visayas leg tomorrow, April 20, 2021 at the Alcantara Civic Center in Alcantara town, southwest Cebu.

Their game is at 3 p.m with the Aquastars looking to extend their unbeaten record to five. Last Saturday, the Aquastars had their toughest outing, but they managed to survive the short-handed ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City Heroes with a hard-earned 84-75 win.

Veteran court general Paulo Hubalde sparked the Aquastars’ breakaway in the fourth with a couple of three-pointers en route to tallying 16 points, 7 rebounds, 9 assists, and 2 steals.

MJAS Zenith will be going up against a Tabogon squad that is coming off an 86-78 win over the Dumaguete Warriors. Point guard Joemari Lacastesantos paced the Voyagers with 18 points, 6 boards, and 9 assists as they improved to 2-2.

Meanwhile, KCS Computer Specialist-Mandaue City will be squaring off against ARQ Builders at 7 p.m. with solo second place in the standings on the line.

KCS Computer Specialist and ARQ Builders are currently tied in the standings with identical 2-1 cards. KCS head coach Mike Reyes said he was wary of ARQ’s inspired play during their match against Talisay City.

“That was inspired basketball,” said Reyes.

Nevertheless, he added that he was constantly reminding his team about their consistency on the defensive end of the floor in spite of their dominant 86-53 win over Tabogon last Friday.

“We’re working on our consistency on defense (and) then our concepts sa offense,” shared Reyes.

(We are working on our consistency on defense and then our concepts on offense.)

Lapu-Lapu will remain without most of their top guns, namely Reed Juntilla, Jojo Tangkay, Monbert Arong, Ferdinand Lusdoc, and Dawn Ochea, as well as their head coach Francis Auquico, who are all serving a suspension for the remainder of the first round.

Despite being undermanned, the Heroes pushed the Aquastars to the hilt, thanks to the incredible plays of seasoned point guard Jerick Cañada, unheralded Vincent Minguito, and little-known forward Chris Regero.

