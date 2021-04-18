GAB suspends Mindanao leg of VisMin Super Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) has remained adamant on their stand against fraudulent activities in sports, and as a testament to it, they decided to suspend the Mindanao leg of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup.

Due to the serious allegations of fraudulent activities, GAB headed by its chairman Abraham “Baham” Mitra decided to suspend the Mindanao leg tentatively slated on May 20, 2021 until further notice.

Their main purpose of the investigation is to uncover if there is more to the alleged “disrespectful” game between the Siquijor Mystics and the ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City Heroes that has gone viral on social media and the public for almost a week now.

The league organizers have already punished both teams because of the incident. The Siquijor Mystics have already been banned perpetually from the league except two players (Miguel Castellano and Michael Sereño) who did not participate in the botched game.

Meanwhile, the Heroes were slapped with multiple suspensions— both players and their coaching staff along with hefty fines.

Here is the official statement from GAB relayed by Mitra on Sunday afternoon, April 18, 2021.

“The games and amusements board today suspended the Mindanao leg of the Vismin cup and put the league for re-evaluation.

We are in the process of investigation and seriously looking into the allegations of wrongdoing. The board would like to further observe the ongoing Visayas leg before giving a go signal for the other.

In the meantime, GAB is reviewing the official reports of its field officers in the bubble and that of the League to determine the administrative liability of the licensees as well as the possibility of proceeding with criminal charges if warranted by the circumstances.

Our Mandate is to ensure the integrity of professional sports/welfare of players and were doing just that.”

GAB is best remembered to give full support to the league which its main advocacy is to provide livelihood for basketball players badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last February, GAB approved the formation of Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup as well as approving them a license for the league. Not to mention classifying the players joining the league as professionals.

The suspended Mindanao leg is supposed to feature nine teams in Basilan Peace Riders, Cagayan De Oro Rafters, Zamboanga Los Valientes, Pagadian Explorers, Roxas Vanguards along with teams from Sindagan, Ozamis, Tawi-Tawi, and Valencia City, Bukidnon.

