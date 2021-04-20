Sta. Fe Mayor orders distribution of free meals to stranded tourists

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The municipal government of Sta. Fe in Bantayan Island provided meals to individuals, who were unable to leave the town’s port due to Typhoon Bising.

Bantayan Island, where the municipality is located, remains under Tropical Cyclone Signal No. 1 on Monday, April 19, together with Camotes Island, Bogo City and Tabogon, Borbon, San Remigio, Medellin, and Daanbantayan towns in northern Cebu.

These localities will continue to experience winds of 30 to 60 kilometres per hour in the next 36 hours, Pagasa said in its 5 p.m. advisory on Monday.

With the weather disturbance, sea travel to and from Bantayan Island remains suspended.

In a report, Police Lieutenant Eden Rex Baguio of the Sta. Fe Municipal Police Station said that they already listed 1,300 individuals who were left stranded as a result fo the cancellation of sea travels.

Mayor Ithamar Espinosa ordered that meals be served to their stranded guests, mostly local tourists, who were taking temporary shelter at the Santa Fe Evacuation Center that is located at the back of the municipal hall.

Free meals were also given to tourists, who opted to extend their stay in their respective resorts but no longer have enough cash to pay for their meals.

“Kini personal niya’ng kwarta ug dugang pa niya, sayod siya sa kapait sa sitwasyon kung mastranded sa usa ka lugar nga walay kasangpitan,” the municipal government said in an advisory.

(He (Espinosa) is using his personal funds because, according to him, he understands the difficulty that is now being experienced by those who were stranded in their locality and with no one to call for help.)

“Gihuwat na lamang nga malibkas ang typhoon signal warning sa lungsod arun makauli na kining mga turista nga natanggong sa lungsod,” the town’s advisory read.

(They are just waiting for the lifting of the storm signal warning so that all of these tourists can all go home.)

