FACES OF CEBU: Jing Lavilles de Egurrola, man behind Cebu Highlands Trail Project

CEBU CITY, Philippines— It was in 2017 that Jing Lavilles de Egurrola completed the Cebu Highlands Trail Project.

The project serves as his documentation to identify trail routes here in Cebu.

“This project was the exploration phase of the CHT. Its purpose was to identify and document the routes; create an exploration team; create awareness of this project in social media; and develop rapport with the local communities,” he said.

Egurrola has been trekking, trailing, and camping in the highlands of Cebu since the 80s.

Why?

Simply because he wants to exercise, do woodlore and take pride in his place, Cebu.

“I want people to know that Cebu is not just about beachers and overnight camping. I want it to be part of the international backpacking circuit,” he said.

Egurrola decided to embark on this project as he sees Cebu’s topography is perfect for long trails like the Cebu Highlands Trail.

“I started exploring the routes in sections on February 20, 2011, and finished it on November 3, 2016. I hiked through Cebu from Liloan Point, Santander on January 17, 2017, to Bulalaqui Point, Daanbantayan on February 14, 2017. I walked it in 26 days through 400+ kilometers of its middle cordilleras,” shared Egurrola.

He was able to finish the trail with his partner Jonathaniel Apurado. Both are from the Camp Red Bushcraft and Survival Guild, Inc.

After his exploration of the CHT, a couple who are bloggers embarked on the trail in segments and finished it in two years.

Egurrola shares his stories in his blog called the Warrior Pilgrimage by PinoyApache.

