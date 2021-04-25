Know the man behind the ‘dragon bike’ in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — He used to be a PUJ driver before the pandemic.

He had to stop and wait till he gets cleared again to drive a jeepney and ply Cebu City’s streets.

But thanks to his creativity, he was able to earn even during these trying times by making plastic decorations.

LOOK: Kung naay dragon boat, naa say dragon bike

One of his most famous creations is the “dragon bike.”

Morga Ruben Matutinao, 56, from Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City, started doing plastic art in 2003.

He started by making small pieces, like birds and flowers, but he had to stop and focus on making a living as a jeepney driver.

He started to get in touch with his creative side when he lost his wife years back.

“Sunod mam face shield design mga langgam, dragon nga gamay unya kaka,” he said.

(Next, I made face shield designs of birds, small dragons and then spiders.)

“Dihang nag level up ni mam. Mao nani DRAGON BIKE. Sukad namatay ako Mrs. Mam gikuha na siya sa Ginoo, mao ni sign para nako nga sugdan ang trabaho,” he said.

(Once the job leveled up. This is now the Dragon Bike. Since the Lord took my wife, this is now the sign that I should start working on this designs.)

READ: Dragon bike spotted cruising along Cebu City street

Now, he roams the streets of Cebu in his cool dragon bike in the hopes that others may appreciate it and contact him for a project.

For a big creation like the dragon decoration for the bike, it will take him at least two weeks to finish the piece.

If you want to add Morga’s creation to your art collection, this is your chance to get in touch with him and send him a message.

Help him by appreciating his love for art.

/dbs

Related Stories

Meet Cebu cycling’s camera magnet, Joanna Gairanod

These unique bicycles are turning heads in Cebu

Unique custom-made bicycles in Cebu streets create fuss online

Biking around Cebu? Here are some places you should not miss to visit

Are you looking for a new look on your bike? Try the bamboo bike frame