TESDA to offer LTO-accredited driving courses soon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The National Certificate (NC) course of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) will soon be offering driving courses to students in partnership with the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7).

LTO 7 regional director Victor Emmanuel Caindec said that the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) has been signed last March 12 to harmonize the “driver’s training, education, and transformation” of both agencies.

Pending the implementing guidelines, the MOA would allow the public more options in getting their driver’s license without spending more money.

“We’re working with TESDA para ma-activate na nato ang TESDA nga program. Ang katong NCII, NCIII nga program sa TESDA i-accredit namo og apil sa LTO,” said Caindec.

Under the MOA, TESDA Driving NC II will be equivalent to PDC for Non-professional Driver’s License with restriction code 2 while TESDA Driving NC III will be equivalent to PDC for Professional Driver’s License and/or additional restriction code of 3/8.

Currently, LTO-7 is offering Technical Driving Courses (TDC) thru its Driver’s Education Center (DEC) to the public who cannot afford a private driving school.

“This is still on top of the Malasakit Program gibuhat sa LTO where we’re giving out free scholarships sa Theoretical Driving Course pinaagi sa atong collaborations sa mga local government units,” said Caindec.

Caindec revealed that one of their challenges in LTO-7’s DEC is the no-show of the applicants.

LTO-7 has a limited classroom capacity as of the moment due to the 50% protocol requirement of the Inter-Agency Task Force due to the pandemic.

“If wala’y significant changes sa 50% capacity nga gi-implement this year, with 25 per week, puno na gyud ang atong 2021,” said Caindec.

As of April 30, 2021, LTO-7 has accredited 36 private driving schools around Central Visayas. /rcg

