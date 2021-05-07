Santa Fe mayor offers reward for info on robbers, who took P465K from family

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The mayor of Santa Fe town in Bantayan Island in northern Cebu is offering a cash reward for information that will lead to the arrest of the seven robbers, who stole nearly half a million pesos in cash from a family in the town’s Barangay Hilantagaan on Thursday night, May 6.

Mayor Ithamar Espinosa on a post on the Santa Fe town’s Facebook page said that he would offer reward money to those who could provide information on the robbers.

Espinosa was referring to the seven armed men, who arrived on two pump boats in Barangay Hilantagaan and robbed a family, who is engaged in the business of selling squid and fish. The robbers fled with P465,000 cash that they stole from the family.

“Subay niini, ako, isip Mayor sa Santa Fe, mo hatag og REWARD MONEY sa kung kinsay makatudlo sa mga tawo’ng nagpaluyo niini,” the post read.

(In line with this, as the mayor of Santa Fe town, I will give a reward money to those who can lead us to the people behind this incident.)

He, however, did not disclose how much the reward would be.

Espinosa also called on the police to further investigate the incident hoping that they would find leads that would identify and locate the robbers.

According to an initial police report, seven armed men arrived in two pump boats in Sitio Kabay-ot of Barangay Hilantagaan, an islet barangay of Santa Fe town, at past 10 p.m. of May 6, they then proceeded to rob the family in their home where the robbers tied the wife’s hands and locked the children inside one of the rooms of the house.

The husband, however, tried to resist the robbers and was injured when one of the robbers hit his head with a rifle butt.

Aside from the nearly half-a-million peso cash, the robbers also stole four cell phones, a CCTV box and a CPU.

Related Story

Family in Sta. Fe robbed, thieves take P465,000 cash