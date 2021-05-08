Specialists go for Super Cup Visayas crown on Mandaue’s Fiesta Day

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- After their stunning victory against the heavily-favored MJAS-Zenith Talisay City Aquastars Friday night, the KCS Computer-Specialists Mandaue City will go all-in for today’s game two to seal the best-of-three finals series of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup on Mandaue City’s fiesta day celebration.

Although divine intervention is far from play in their 67-66 win against the erstwhile unbeaten Aquastars, but it was eerily timely that the Specialists won a game many doubted on the eve of Mandaue City’s fiesta celebration in honor of their patron saint, Saint Joseph the Worker.

Forcing the series to the deciding game three on Sunday, May 9, may sound inevitable as the overwhelming title favorites, the Aquastars, are looking to avenge their loss, but the Specialists believe they can pull off another upset tonight in game 2.

One of the firm believers that the Specialists will win tonight’s Visayas leg title is the team owner, Ricky Verdida, a proud son of Mandaue City.

“That’s what we really want, to win the title as a sign of gratitude to the city’s fiesta celebration for the patron saint,” said Verdida.

“Also, we want the Mandaue City LGU to see how much we sacrificed to bring pride to the city of Mandaue with this team. We took the risk of everything for this team. Our main goal is to really win the title, but we need to work hard because Talisay is a very good team,” he added.

The Specialists’ defense, which they are very known for the entire league, became game one’s biggest difference.

Because of their tough defense, they converted 19 points after forcing the Aquastars to 18 turnovers. They also limited the Aquastars to their lowest points output in the league which is 66, very far from their 90 plus point average per game.

For the Specialists’ head coach, Mike Reyes, winning the title will happen if they execute the same performance they had in game one in tonight’s showdown.

“As long as we execute on defense, we will have a chance to win the series,” said Reyes who paved the way for the Southwestern University-Phinma Cobras in winning the Cesafi men’s basketball title in 2019.

Also, Phil Mercader, one of the homegrown players of the Specialists believes that they can win the title on the day of Mandaue City’s fiesta celebration, if they will not be complacent.

“We limited them in game one because we had a very good team defense. For us to win, we must not be overconfident because we know they will bounce back strong especially they are full with experienced players who can adjust in game two. However, we will continue to put more effort on our defense in game two to win the title,” said Mercader.

Game two’s tip-off tonight is at 7 p.m. at the Alcantara Civic Center in Alcantara town, southwest Cebu. / dcb

