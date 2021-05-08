Cortes: Don’t forget to observe health protocols

By: Doris C. Bongcac, Mary Rose S. Sagarino May 08,2021 - 10:24 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandauehanons are reminded to always observe health protocols as they celebrate the annual feast of their patron saint, St. Joseph the Worker, this Saturday, May 8.

In his fiesta message, Mayor Jonas Cortes said that safety should never be compromised even during the celebration.

“Nanghinaot ko nga sa karong adlawa sa pagsaulog sa atong kapistahan sa atong tagsa tagsa ka panimalay magpabilin kitang musunod sa mga lagda nga gipatuman aron sa paglikay sa pag kuyanap sa COVID-19,” Cortes said.

(I am hoping that as we celebrate the feast [of St. Joseph] in our respective homes, we will continue to observe regulations that were implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19.)

Meanwhile, personnel of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) conducted recorida Friday night, May 7, to remind residents of the need to observe health protocols and the continuous implementation of the curfew and liquor ban.

The city’s curfew hours is from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, MCPO spokesperson, said that they were accompanied by barangay tanods during their barangay visits that was made on the eve of the city’s fiesta celebration.

But they did not make any arrests since their operation was focused to especially remind establishments of the city’s COVID-19 regulations.

