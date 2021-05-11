NM Enriquez victorious in Cepca online weekly chess

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After finishing 17th in his campaign in the recent FIDE Asian Zonals 3.3 Chess Championships, National Master (NM) Rogelio Enriquez Jr., flexed his winning form by topping the All-Cepcans Arena in the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) weekly online chess tournament last Sunday, May 9, 2021.

NM Enriquez Jr., along with five other woodpushers represented the country in the Asian Zonals tournament, where he finished 17th overall with 5.5 points.

In the weekly tournament last Sunday, NM Enriquez Jr. capped off his campaign with 12.0 points after 13 rounds of Swiss system online action.

Engr. Jimmy Ty settled for second place with 9.5 points. Rounding off the top three was Engr. Archie Garzon with 9.0 points.

Meanwhile, Dr. Leo Lofranco finished with 32 points to dominate the Prexy Jerry Blitz Arena.

The 64-year old Lofranco of Catbalogan City, Samar Province last won the tournament on April 28 under the same category.

Engr. Eladio Lim III trailed Lofranco at second place with 30 points while Kristina Belano rounded off the top three with 30 points.

The tournament featured Cepca members with lady woodpushers as their guests. The tournament was sponsored by Cepca president Engr. Jerry Maratas and Cepca director Engr. Bob Inocian.

