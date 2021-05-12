NCMF to Muslim Cebuanos: Limit gatherings for Eid al Fitr

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Muslim Cebuanos are urged to limit gatherings for the celebration of Eid Al Fitr tomorrow, May 13, 2021, as the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) reiterates the restrictions on public gathering in areas under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ).

“The NCMF advises all worshipers to follow local protocols to avoid any unnecessary complaints or legal actions. The LGUs have been instructed by the DILG to strictly implement the IATF guidelines.,” said Secretary Saidamen Pangarungan in a memorandum to all regional offices.

Based on the recommendations of the Interagency Task Force (IATF) for the pandemic, Muslim communities including those in Cebu are encouraged to follow these guidelines:

If possible, celebrate Eid Prayer at home and avoid any social or mass gatherings outside your immediate family. For those planning on attending gatherings in the local masjids, always maintain a distance of at least 1-2 meters, wear facial masks and shields properly, and frequently practice hand hygiene. Perform ablution at home prior to proceeding to the masjid to avoid removal of masks and shields. Ensure that the venue capacity guidelines and local community protocols are followed.

It can be noted that Muslims will be allowed to worship at mosques in Cebu City provided the capacity of 50 percent is maintained at any given time. Online or pre-recorded ceremonies are encouraged as well.

“We at the NCMF pray that all Muslim Filipinos will cooperate with the national and local governments in ensuring the public health and safety of all citizens,” said the secretary. /rcg