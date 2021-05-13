Duterte hopes for peace, unity, healing in Eid’l Fitr message

MANILA, Philippines — As Muslims mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan, President Rodrigo Duterte expressed hopes for peace and healing as the country “makes a significant step closer to beating the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“As you mark the end of a month-long journey of reflection, prayer and fasting, may Allah continue to instill in you the virtues of generosity and compassion for others,” Duterte said as he joined Muslims in the observance of Eid’l Fitr.

“This joyous occasion celebrating personal sacrifice and unity is made more relevant as the country makes a significant step closer to beating the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

The President said may this day inspire Muslims to continue promoting “peace, unity and goodwill” among fellow Filipinos.

“Let us welcome a new hope that this Eid brings — for peace, prosperity, healing and strength as we build a progressive and brighter future for our people,” Duterte said. Malacañang recently issued Proclamation No. 1142 declaring May 13 a regular holiday in observance of Eid’l Fitr. gsg