Club told: Stop serving liquor until changes made

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The club in General Maxilom Avenue, Cebu City that was caught by the police holding a disco last week has been ordered to temporarily stop serving liquor.

The city’s Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) on Tuesday, May 18 issued a resolution, ordering the temporary suspension of the club’s special permit to serve liquor until the property is converted into a restobar.

“This office resolves to temporarily suspend 6G Holic Entertainment Corporation’s special permit to serve liquor during community quarantine until changes are made to convert the establishment into a restobar,” portions of the two-page resolution read.

“The changes made in the physical setup and the policies adopted by the establishment shall be with the guidance and conformity of the EOC, the PNP, and this office,” the document added.

It was signed by lawyer Jared Limquiaco, head of the BPLO.

The BPLO’s directives came after their committee, the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), and Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) summoned managers to explain the incident that took place last May 14.

Limquiaco, in a follow-up message sent to reporters, said the establishment will remain open and can still serve food to customers.

“Yes. Serving liquor ang (is) temporarily suspended and they can still serve food if they want. Pero gi invite namo balik ang Clubholic sa EOC tomorrow para i-discuss kung unsa angay buhaton moving forward (But we invited back Clubholic to the EOC tomorrow so we can discuss what other measures should be made moving forward),” he explained.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of CCPO, also said they found out that the establishment in question is considered a club.

“As of now, it is not considered nga mag open, only the restobars, so ang iyang classification,nagpakita sila ganina ug mga videos, dili gyud sya restobar, it’s purely club and bar hopping ba… They (the city government) will temporarily suspend the permit if they will nor change the classification, so usbon na ang setting, dili na sya club but it should be a restobar,” explained Parilla. /rcg

