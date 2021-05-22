MCEU, barangay personnel undergo road clearing seminar

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City is expecting high marks during the second round of its implementation of road clearing operations.

Edwin Jumao-as, executive director of the Traffic Enforment Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), said they are yet to receive their official rating from the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), but during his early talks with DILG officials, he was told that the city did an even better job during the second implementation of road clearing activities which started in November 2020.

The city received a grade of 89 for “medium compliance” during the first round.

To further improve their performance, the city is now conducting series of training for personnel of the Mandaue City Enforcment Unit (MCEU) and the Barangay Road Clearing Task Force to brief them of existing city ordinances and DILG memorandums that they could use as basis in future sidewalk clearing operations.

Jumao-as said the seminar, which stared early this month and will cover all the 27 barangays in Mandaue City, will better equip their personnel especially in handling ambulant vendors who keep “coming back to the sidewalk” and owners of illegally parked vehicles.

RELATED STORIES

Mandaue City ready for DILG’s road clearing validation

Mandaue City expects high marks in road clearing evaluation