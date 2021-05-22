Firm, developer promise aid to construction accident victims

CEBU CITY, Philippines — PLD Construction, project contractor, and Cebu Landmasters Inc., project developer, assured that they would shoulder the expenses of their workers, who died and got injured when a portion of a construction site of Mivela Garden Residences located along Lapu-Lapu Avenue in Barangay Apas, Cebu City, collapsed, at past 11 a.m. today, May 22.

Police Master Sergeant Enrique Manulong, Mabolo Police Station investigator of the incident, identified the casualty as Romeo Waniwan, 24 years old, steel man, and a resident of Alaska, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

Manulong said that Waniwan was rushed to Cebu City Medical Center Hospital (CCMC), but he was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

His co-worker, Abel Bautista, 41, also a steel man and a resident of Sitio Baka, Barangay Apas, Cebu City, had a swollen left forearm and avulse or deep open wound on his left knee. Bautista is currently treated at the Perpetual Succour Hospital.

Manulong said that both were buried under the mass of soil after a portion of the site, where they were working ‘collapsed’. These two were reportedly fixing steel bars at the lower portion of the construction site when part of the excavation ‘caved in.”

He further said that around 12:08 p.m., their station’s radio personnel received a call informing them of an alleged collapse of an excavation area in a construction site. They immediately responded to the area to verify the incident.

In a statement, PLD Construction, project contractor, expressed its full assistance to the workers and their respective families.

The firm also said that together with the Cebu Landmasters Inc., developer, that they would extend additional support to the workers and their respective families and cooperation with the investigation, and adhere to the necessary measures from the Office of the Building Official (OBO).

“PLD Construction is deeply saddened about the unfortunate incident earlier today. Our priority now is to extend our full assistance to our workers –1 casualty and another one injured, and their families. Cebu Landmasters Inc., our developer, also pledges to provide additional support and have required us to fully comply with the necessary measures. We immediately started an investigation and will cooperate with the Office of the Building official” their statement read.

Architect Florante Catalan, of the Office of the Building Official, also issued a work suspension order against PLD Construction and Cebu Landmasters, Inc.

