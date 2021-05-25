Concolacion VM recovering from ‘dance floor accident’

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Consolacion Vice Mayor Teresa Alegado is now well and recovering from her broken arm.

Mayor Joannes Alegado issued the clarification to correct misinformation on vice mayor’s health and the accident on Saturday night, May 22, that caused her condition.

“Klarohon ko lang nga ang akong inahan na slide sa dangub nga dance floor ug nag lisod na kini pag balanse ug mao nga natumba siya. Natukod niya ang iyang wala nga bukton ug mao kiniy hinungdan nga nabali gayud ang bukog sa mao nga parte sa lawas. Mao na ang tinuod ug wala nay lain pa,” Mayor Alegado said.

(I would like to clarify that my mother slipped while on the dance floor, lost her balance and fell. She broke a bone on her left arm during her fall. That is all that happened and nothing more.)

The incident happened in a resort in Lapu-Lapu City on Saturday, May 22, during the celebration of the 10th anniversary of Ako Bisaya partylist.

“Daghang salamat sa tanan nga nipadangat sa inyong tiunay nga pagmahal ug pagpangga sa akong inahan pinaagi sa inyong mga tawag, texts ug messenger messages. Daghang salamat sa inyong tim-os nga concern ug pag care kaniya. Kini nakahatag gayud kaniya ug igo nga kusog ug alibyo,” Alegado said.

(Thank you to all those who expressed their love and care for my mother through text messages and phone calls. Thank you for your genuine care and concern for her. This is giving her strength and relief.)